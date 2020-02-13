Menu
News

Injune flood rescue “could have ended in tragedy”

Jorja McDonnell
12th Feb 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2020 6:15 AM
AN INJUNE police officer and swiftwater rescue crews have saved the life of a woman, whose vehicle was dragged 70 metres down a flooded river.

About 2.30pm on Tuesday, the woman's four wheel drive washed off a causeway 60km north of Injune, in floodwaters 1.5m deep.

It is understood she had safely crossed the flooded section earlier in the day, and returned to cross again that afternoon.

As she tried to drive through the floodwaters, her car was washed downriver and became fully submerged.

She was able to climb out, and cling to a tree until emergency services could pull her to safety.

Injune Division Sergeant Dion Horn said the incident is a reminder of the deadly nature of flooded roads.

"This really is an example of the old saying: if it's flooded, forget it," he said.

"While we are glad the woman is safe and sound, this situation could so easily of ended up in tragedy, and we urge all motorists to use extreme caution when approaching floodwaters."

