Initiative keeps local businesses visible to councils

LOCAL businesses will have access to work from 77 local council regions, not-for-profits, local and State government owned corporations, utilities and large corporate entities.

This is part of an initiative by Local Buy, a procurement services partner established by the Local Government Association of Queensland, to help businesses recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Customer relationship manager for Southern Queensland, including Bundaberg, Liz Macfarlan, said Local Buy hoped to build a stronger local economy by linking local suppliers and councils together.

She said under various acts and regulations there were provisions that allowed councils to engage directly with the company without having to go through some procurement processes, provided they stayed aligned with procurement policies.

"It means that the clients that we get on board are all pre-qualified suppliers, so the suppliers aren't having to go out every time when they go to tender and provide insurances - it saves them a lot of time and money, as well as council," she said.

She said Local Buy vetted applications and followed contracting principles councils would have to go through, and said keeping the procurement of goods local would put money back into participating towns and cities, helping drive jobs.

Customer relationship manager for Wide Bay Lateesha Reid said local governments want to purchase from suppliers in their region, helping to provide stability to the economy.

"The impact of COVID-19 on businesses has been enormous. Local businesses in Bundaberg are struggling to keep their doors open," Ms Reid said.

"We need the support from councils in continuing to purchase goods and services locally to help keep businesses open. Being visible to local councils and organisations is more important than ever.

"Being a Local Buy supplier offers businesses that visibility to councils, government bodies and large organisations.

"We are welcoming businesses large and small to apply to become a Local Buy supplier, but we are mostly encouraging the small-to-medium businesses to help them recover sooner."

And when looking at the amount of cash being spent through Local Buy arrangements, there's a convincing case for businesses wanting to get on-board.

Local Buy CEO Peter Misfud said $600 million was spent through the arrangements.

"We offer a one-to-many relationship which priorities local businesses as a first choice," he said.

"We understand the impact COVID-19 has had on local businesses, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get more work, so that they can get back on their feet sooner."

To become a Local Buy supplier visit suppliers.localbuyportal.com