Initiative hopes to bring internet prices down and speeds up

CHEAPER internet service prices may be on the way for Bundaberg residents and business owners, after the State Government announced plans to utilise 6000 kilometres of fibre optic cable to boost connectivity in the regions.

The new FibreCo Qld entity is set to partner with internet service providers, using the extra capacity on the state-owned fibre optic network to offer faster and reliable internet in regional cities.

Open Cloud Broadband CEO Luke Baker said a possible drop in internet fees would come as a relief to business owners paying through the teeth to get faster internet.

"Businesses have to either bite the bullet to jump up to that next level of connectivity ... they either pay the prices that are on offer, or they just continue to deal with the NBN connection and lose productivity,” Mr Baker said.

FibreCo Qld would allow new NBN retail service providers to buy increased backhaul capacity (the amount of bandwidth providers purchase and then sell on to their customers) at more competitive prices.

Mr Baker said with the current prices and limited backhaul supply, it meant providers had to "pass on those higher costs onto clients, or put more clients onto a shared bandwith”, causing slower internet connections as more people try to connect.

Geoff Augutis from Queensland Computers said as more people logged on to watch YouTube or streamed movies and TV shows on Netflix, infrastructure would have to adapt to that increased usage.

"Anything that delivers faster internet to the regions is a positive,” Mr Augutis said.

"We have fast internet it's just expensive.

"I think there will be a long-term result, I don't think we will see immediate change in the prices but over time that better competition will make a difference.”

The NBN is currently rolling out in Bundy.

Track its progress at https://bit.ly/2TPlgd4