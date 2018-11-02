Info session: UberX 'perfect job' for Bundy muso

UP FOR THE DRIVE: Eva Kiraly at the Bundaberg Uber information session.

BURNETT Heads pop-rock muso says Uber is the perfect job for her.

Between weekend gigs and practising her set list, Eva Kiraly, 52, was on the hunt for a job that wouldn't steal time from her passion.

She said the arrival of the popular ride-sharing app was a great opportunity to work hours that suited her pre-existing schedule.

"I think it's very promising to have Uber in Bundy - I live at Burnett Heads so I know taxis are very expensive to go from Burnett Heads to Bundy," Ms Kiraly said.

She said she had previously dabbled in another massive app-based company for a short period of time.

"When Air BnB came out, I started doing that and it's something similar because you do it through an app - you can accept it (the booking) or you don't have to accept it."

Ms Kiraly said the lower income generated for Uber drivers compared to similar roles with other companies didn't concern her.

"Every little extra cent that comes in is good," she said.

She was 1 of 18 people who attended an Uber information session at the Brothers Sports Club yesterday.

There has been mixed feelings about the arrival of the transportation company that is guaranteed to undermine the taxi industry in Bundaberg.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett planned to continue supporting taxi services in the region and was concerned for the safety of young people using Uber, he told the NewsMail earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for Uber said the company held safety as a high priority and it was committed to being part of the solution when incidents take place.

"We continue to build cutting-edge technology and features to help improve safety for riders and drivers on the app," the spokeswoman said.

She said the main motivation of Uber was to allow drivers to choose their own hours to supplement existing income or to make money while looking for full time work, rather than being a driver's sole income.