INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

Some of Bundaberg Instagram pages inspiring a big social media following.

When it comes to social media, Instagram particularly, there's a page for whatever your interest may be.

And Bundaberg has a myriad of pages to brighten your feed.

Whether you're interested in inspiring artists, organisational pros, local athletes, business professionals or musicians excelling in their respective fields, cosplay or cute animal content - there's a bit of Bundy for everyone.

Here's a list of some of the top Bundaberg-linked Instagrammers:

Nathan the beach cat

This is one of the top Instagram pages with a Bundaberg link.

We all love Bundaberg's beaches, and apparently some cats do too.

With 540K followers on Instagram, Nathan and Winnie the beach cats are among Bundy's top followed pages.

Nathan first made headlines in 2017 as her, love for taking a dip at Elliott Heads captivated locals and the internet alike.

The Quinn Girls

This local family has gathered a huge online following.

The Quinn Girls' page which is interior design, fashion and travel inspired, has 203K followers.

Some of the top Instagram pages with Bundaberg links.

You can read more about how her rise on social media and the photo that changed her life.

Mitch Langerak

Socceroos V Brazil at the M.C.G., 13th June, Melbourne Australia. Australia's Bailey Wright, Mitch Langerak, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich and Matthew Leckie, Front Row . : Robbie Kruse, Massimo Luongo, Tim Cahill, James Troisi and Mark Milligan. Picture: George Salpigtidis

Soccer star Mitch Langerak is one of the top followed athletes with ties to Bundaberg.

The former Bundy man has racked up 198K followers on Instagram.

Another local sporting champions include Felise Kaufusi, who plays rugby league for the Lelbourne Storm and helped the mighty Queensland Maroons secure the 2020 State of Origin.

Kaufusi has 34.9K followers on Instagram.

QLD's Felise Kaufusi palms off NSW's Luke Keary during Game 1 of the NSW v QLD State of Origin series at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Picture: Brett Costello

Ameliaranne Ekenasio is another big name in the sporting world.

The former Bundaberg netball player has gone on to be the New Zealand Silver Ferns shooter and excell.

Ekenasio's Instagram has 24.3K followers.

Bundy-born AFL star Emma Zielke will captain the Brisbane Lions AFLW team this year and has likewise gained thousands of followers on Instagram.

Zielke has 6,017 followers.

Four-time Paralympic medallist and Bundaberg man Rheed McCracken has a growing social media following currently at 1,927 followers on Instagram.

Rheed McCracken after his 100m race at the World Para Athletic championships in London.

Tanna Tribe

Mother of four and content creator Candy, has amassed a large social media following with 72.6k followers.

Some of the top Instagram pages with Bundaberg links.

DZ Deathrays

They've won multiple Aria awards and rock band DZ Deathrays has strong roots in Bundy with its band members Simon Ridley and Shane Parsons.

BAND: DZ Deathrays are an Australian dance-punk trio from Brisbane, composed of Shane Parsons, Lachlan Ewbank and Simon Ridley.

And they've won over the hearts of 51.8K fans on their Instagram page.

Their upcoming album, Postivie Rising: Part 2 is out July 9, 2021.

You can pre-order it on their website.

Rachael Sarra

VOICE FOR FIRST NATION: Artist, Rachael Sarra spoke at the TEDx talk event and uses her incredible work to convey important messages.

Artist and designer Rachael Sarra is a proud Goreng Goreng woman, who is known to create colourful and symbolic paintings that form connections with her culture and give First Nations people a voice.

Ms Sarra has 40.5K followers on Instagram.

Courtney Barbera

Some of the top Instagram pages with Bundaberg links.

Business woman and Runner up in the WBFF Italy Bikini championships 2018, Courtney Barbera has amassed a large social media following with 39.1K followers on Instagram.

Little Daisy Dachshund

Some of the top Bundaberg-related Instagram pages.

Another beloved pet making a name for themselves online is Little Daisy Dachshund.

The pooch has gained more than 36.8K followers on Instagram and a local name for itself.

Leanne Baker

Across her two platforms, @Leannebakerdaily and @Organisingthe4ofus, Leanne Baker has accumulated more than 30K followers.

A Telstra Business Women's Awards finalist, Ms Baker helps people become more organised.

Some of the top Bundaberg-related Instagram pages.

The account of the same name has 13K followers, while the other page has 18.2K.

Chern'ee Sutton

Some of the top Instagram pages with Bundaberg links.

Kalkadoon Contemporary Indigenous Artist Chern'ee Sutton has had some of her artwork donned by athletes taking the field in the NRL.

In fact her work will be on the jerseys of players in the NRL Indigenous All Stars Match.

Chern'ee's artwork has been on the players' jerseys previously in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

She will also get to design the jersey again for the following year.

Chern'ee has a strong social media following, currently her Instagram has 13.4K followers.

QUT has teamed up with IndigiLedger to support business development and research around the pilot use cases, such as Kalkadoon artists Chern'ee and Brooke Sutton whose products span original artworks to homewares and tourism souvenirs.

Chern'ee's younger sister Brooke Sutton is also painting quite the career for herself as a 16-year-old emerging Kalkadoon Aboriginal artist.

The Bundaberg teenager has 5,192 followers.

Sarah Marschke

Some of the top Instagram pages with Bundaberg links.

Bundaberg-born fashion model Sarah Marschke was been crowned Miss World Australia 2019 and has thousands of followers online.

Her Instagram page has 12.9k.

Ethan Ramsey aka Captain of Oz

Local police officer and cosplayer Ethan Ramsey has a fanbase growing by the thousands.

While he's typically known for embodying Captain America, he's also cosplayed as Legolas from Lord of the Rings and taken on other franchises like Harry Potter and Kingsman.

Bundy's Captain of Oz has 5,282 followers on Instagram.

SUPER HERO: Ethan Ramsey as Captain America.

Lily Riley

Strength coach and powerlifter Lily Riley has proved her strength both in and out of the gym, having overcome a renal cancer diagnosis.

Just 24 years old Ms Riley has had surgery to remove her left kidney after scans found a 12cm by 8cm tumour inside the organ.

Lily Riley – Strength coach and powerlifter

Read more about Lily's fight and how the community rallied to support her here.

She's now back in the gym and has 4,475 followers.

This is not a full list of influential Bundaberg people, businesses or pages.

If you know of someone else with a massive social media following who would be interested in sharing their story, please email details to mikayla.haupt@news.com.au

