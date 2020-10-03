Influencers slammed over ‘foolish’ train act

Trains fly past at speeds of more than 130km/hr but it didn’t stop these people putting their lives at risk in an act described as “shocking”.

Trains fly past at speeds of more than 130km/hr but it didn’t stop these people putting their lives at risk in an act described as “shocking”.

A group of wannabe influencers have been slammed for committing an "unbelievable" act on a major train line in the UK.

Photos released by UK's Network Rail show three young people trespassing and putting themselves in danger for the perfect shot.

One image shows a woman in a dress sitting between a track as she poses for a photo, while another woman wearing a black jumper and blue pants is seen strutting along the railway line.

The railway company shared the images to its Twitter page on Thursday as a warning about the dangers of misusing level crossings.

"In today's edition of 'It should be obvious …'" they wrote, adding that while "sunset, beautiful countryside and beach" would be ideal places for a photo shoot, a railway line was not.

RELATED: Couples 'dangerous' kiss sparks outrage

One image shows a woman wearing a dress sitting between a track as she poses for a photo. Picture: Twitter/NetworkRail

"Unbelievable," they wrote. "Please - use level crossings safely."

The railway company, which branded the images as "shocking", said it took place in South Wales, at Trenos level crossing near Llanharan, where trains travel on the busy line between Cardiff and Swansea at speeds of up to 136km/hr

"It shows incredibly dangerous behaviour, ranging from people wandering along the tracks to misusing level crossings by stopping to take 'selfies' or pictures of others on the live railway," it wrote in a statement.

"Each incident could have resulted in fatal or life changing consequences."

RELATED: 'Crass' act at Beirut blast site angers

RELATED: Couple's kissing photo hides danger

It took place in South Wales (UK) on a busy train line where trains clock speeds of up to 136km/hr. Picture: Twitter/NetworkRail

After the images were posted to Twitter, many branded the act as ‘foolish’ and ‘dangerous’. Picture: Twitter/NetworkRail

The Network Rail's post has since been flooded with comments from Twitter users branding the behaviour as "foolish".

"Fools of the highest order they require named, shamed and fined!!!" one person wrote.

"That is very silly of those people! I reckon they never see the videos put out online showing what will happen if they do things like that, yet do not care and just go and take photos on a railway line! That is very life-risking and naughty!" another person added.

"They're really silly, if they're stupid enough to take a photo on the rails, they're probably not going to check the timetable, class of train and speed restrictions, if they're lucky, it'd be a slow train that goes down, but imagine if it was a line with a high speed Class 43!!!" a third person wrote.

The worrying trend has seen British Transport Police record 221 incidents of trespass and 67 incidents of misuse at level crossings so far this year.

"Although the actual number of occasions people have risked their lives is thought to be much higher," the statement reads.

Originally published as Influencers slammed over 'foolish' train act