Paramedics were called to the scene of a serious crash involving an infant at about 5pm. Picture: File photo
News

Infant critical after being struck at servo

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2019 6:08 PM

A YOUNG child is believed to be fighting for life after being struck by a vehicle north of Brisbane.

Authorities said an infant was struck by a vehicle in Burpengary about 5pm. Emergency Services said the incident took place "at an address off the Bruce Highway".

It's believed it occurred at BP Caboolture North, located on the Bruce Highway just north of Burpengary.

Paramedics were still at the scene about 5.30pm.

The infant was believed to be in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries.

It is the second serious crash within hours in the state's southeast, after an elderly woman died after her mobility scooter collided with a car on the Sunshine Coast.

