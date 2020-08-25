Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

child abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLE POSITION: Bundy’s new role in the Variety Bash revealed

        Premium Content POLE POSITION: Bundy’s new role in the Variety Bash revealed

        News Mayor Jack Dempsey said the region could see an economic boost of up to $180,000 according to estimates.

        NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

        Premium Content NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

        News The brigade will replace the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade which was shut down. ...

        Plans to turn former restaurant into health centre

        Premium Content Plans to turn former restaurant into health centre

        News Coral Coast Physiotherapy seek to expand their business and have identified a...