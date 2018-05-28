Critically injured girl flown to Brisbane after horror crash

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night. Rescue 300

UPDATE 1.30PM: POLICE have addressed media about the serious "high-speed" collision which occurred overnight believing fatigue was the cause.

A man was heading south on a Central Queensland highway in a Ford Falcon sedan when he is believed to have veered off his side of the road and collided with a BMW X5 SUV.

The incident occurred on the Fitzroy Developmental road, 20km north of Dingo.

Inside the BMW was a family who are believed to be from Bundaberg, including a two-year-old girl who was severely injured.

The infant, who has a twin sister, was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition around lunchtime today for treatment.

"Her twin was hardly injured, so how do you know who is going to be injured in the vehicle," Capricorn and Country Patrol Inspector Adam Muir said.

"They did all they could in the vehicle to try and minimise what happened."

Others in the car were "slightly injured, nothing life threatening".

"The mother was trapped for a while, she had ended up with a foot injury," he said.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured with "things you can expect from a vehicle crash being bruises, cuts, broken bones".

"When you have two pieces of metal travelling 100km/h and hitting each other, there is going to be some type of force and crushing of the vehicle," he said.

Police inspector Adam Muir at a press conference in Rockhampton. Chris Ison

Inspector Muir said fatigue was likely to be the cause of the crash.

It is understood the male driver of the falcon has just finished a shift.

"We will be working with the employers of the companies to try and minimise the impact this would have on any other future movements of staff after they have finished work in and around that area," he said.

"It's very hard to know what sleep patterns occurred prior to the accident."

Inspector Muir said they will also be looking into possible distractions, "where that person was on the phone or looking for something else in the car".

It brings about the message of staying safe on the road.

"We would like to remind everyone to make sure you are well prepared for your trip," Inspector Muir said.

"Make sure you are properly rested.

"If you're feeling tired, stop and have a break, get out of your car, walk around."

The Fitzroy Developmental Rd has been subject to a number of crashes over the years, progressively more in the last few months.

"It's an isolated stretch of road, there is a lot of people that traverse in between mining areas and it's a shortcut from the north heading south," Inspector Muir said.

"It's one of those things where some people like to travel at night and these things happen.

"There is also a number of animals that can just jump out on the road when you least expect it and when you aren't concentrating you can crash."

UPDATE 12.30pm: A TWO-year-old girl critically injured in a Central Queensland crash has been flown to a Brisbane Hospital this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital confirmed the infant who suffered serious head injuries in a "high speed" crash on Fitzroy Developmental Rd has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue originally flew the girl to Rockhampton around 9.22pm last night after a single-vehicle cash on the notorious stretch of highway.

A man in his 50s remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he also suffered critical injuries in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital with serious leg, chest and abdominal injuries.

A woman who escorted the infant girl to hospital has been discharged.

INITIAL STORY: AN INFANT is among those seriously injured in a crash on a notorious stretch of Central Queensland highway overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene of a "high-speed collision" between two vehicles on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd at 9.22pm.

A spokesperson from QAS said the crash, 20km north of Dingo left four people injured- two critically.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were tasked to the crash at 9.55pm where the on-board flight medical crew provided assistance to a two-year-old female who suffered suspected head injuries from the collision.

The infant was immediately stabilised on scene before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition for further treatment.

The girl was also accompanied by her mother who had also suffered a suspected leg injury from the collision.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night. Rescue 300

The QAS spokesperson said a man in his 50s was also entrapped in one of the vehicles.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with significant leg and chest injuries.

A male with a minor hand injury and another female toddler who was uninjured did not require transportation to hospital.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to both vehicles with a small, silver sedan flipped on the bonnet in the middle of the highway.

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a notice advising motorists the Fitzroy Developmental Rd had closed around 10.30pm. The road re-opened around 3am.

More to come.