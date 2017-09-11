Infamous former fugitive guilty on drug, forgery charges

ONE of Australia's most notorious criminals has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen drug and stolen property charges.

Leslie Gordon Sharp was one of Australia's 20 most wanted fugitives when he was arrested in Yandina on the Sunshine Coast in December 2015.

The 50-year-old man with a long salt and pepper beard appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Standing in the dock, he pleaded guilty to possessing the drug ice, having drug utensils, dangerous driving, and receiving stolen goods including a Medicare card and birth certificate.

He also pleaded guilty to three forgery charges.

The crimes were committed at places including Parklands, Noosa Heads and Varsity Lakes.

He was previously named in Operation Roam that listed the country's most wanted fugitives.

Sharp will have to wait till next year to find out what his sentence will be.

He was remanded in custody for sentence on January 30 next year.

Sharp previously served time for attempted murder, deprivation of liberty, rape and sexual assault.

He failed to report to cops after his release on that sentence, and was added to the Operation Roam "most wanted” list.

His co-accused, 24-year-old Sarah Jane Hunt, was also in court on Monday.

She was sentenced on charges including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing instructions for producing drugs.

She also faced six other drug-related charges including possessing utensils or pipes for using drugs.

Hunt completed Year 9 at Bundaberg High School.

She became addicted to amphetamines after being a heavy user of marijuana.

Justice David Boddice said Hunt's court history was "hardly glowing” but she had shown "genuine remorse” for her part in the offences.

Hunt spent 257 days in custody from December 2015 and August 2016.

And since her release she had behaved well, Justice David Boddice said.

"Your conduct since these offences suggests you have significantly changed your ways.”

The court heard Hunt had been in a relationship with Sharp. The relationship revolved around drug use, the court heard.

Because of time served, Hunt is eligible for parole immediately. -NewsRegional