Infamous big top hits Bundy for three weekends of shows

ENTERTAINERS: Dancer Ally Massouras, hand balancer Jordan Adams and trapeze artist/dancer Dante Ashton will all be performing in Infamous at Kendalls Flat. Geordi Offord

IT'S a show Bundaberg has never seen before.

Infamous began its run of Bundaberg shows last night and will be here for the next three weekends, promising a great date night or adults' night out.

One of the show's aerial artists, Bekki Ashton, said they were excited to bring the big top to a regional town.

"It's a cabaret-style show but having the big top allows us to bring some of the big things such as the wheel of death and trapeze.

"It's a great night out for adults. We've had hen's and buck's nights, girls' night outs and even a few proposals.”

The show began touring in Perth in 2017 after five years of pre-production.

"We love being able to travel around and see so many great Australian towns,” MsAshton said. "The show is full of surprises.”

Infamous will run every Thursday to Sunday until March 10. Purchase tickets at www.infamous.net.au.