Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENTERTAINERS: Dancer Ally Massouras, hand balancer Jordan Adams and trapeze artist/dancer Dante Ashton will all be performing in Infamous at Kendalls Flat.
ENTERTAINERS: Dancer Ally Massouras, hand balancer Jordan Adams and trapeze artist/dancer Dante Ashton will all be performing in Infamous at Kendalls Flat. Geordi Offord
News

Infamous big top hits Bundy for three weekends of shows

by Geordi Offord
23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a show Bundaberg has never seen before.

Infamous began its run of Bundaberg shows last night and will be here for the next three weekends, promising a great date night or adults' night out.

One of the show's aerial artists, Bekki Ashton, said they were excited to bring the big top to a regional town.

"It's a cabaret-style show but having the big top allows us to bring some of the big things such as the wheel of death and trapeze.

"It's a great night out for adults. We've had hen's and buck's nights, girls' night outs and even a few proposals.”

The show began touring in Perth in 2017 after five years of pre-production.

"We love being able to travel around and see so many great Australian towns,” MsAshton said. "The show is full of surprises.”

Infamous will run every Thursday to Sunday until March 10. Purchase tickets at www.infamous.net.au.

big top bundaberg cabaret entertainment infamous
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Family calls for answers after killer driver pleads guilty

    premium_icon Family calls for answers after killer driver pleads guilty

    Crime THE mother of an eight-year-old girl killed in a car crash on her way to a netball carnival has to work alongside the woman who caused crash.

    • 23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Woodgate acerage owner the forgotten victim of horror crash

    premium_icon Woodgate acerage owner the forgotten victim of horror crash

    Crime Siser mourns 'gentle giant'

    • 23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

    premium_icon Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

    Council News Council reports issue to department

    • 23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM