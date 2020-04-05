Menu
Drivers flee as dozens slapped with $1300 fines after rally

5th Apr 2020 5:01 PM
QUEENSLAND police have slammed the "blatant disregard" of life after they issued 58 COVID-19 fines at a large car rally in Brisbane's south on Saturday night.

The $1334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction were issued to both drivers and passengers, aged between 17 and 30.

About 10pm, Police were alerted to a gathering at Brickworks Place at Rochedale involving about 150 cars and a large number of people in a warehouse carpark.

Many of the cars attempted to flee the area when police arrived, with some driving across grassland and becoming bogged in the process.

State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said Queenslanders needed to follow the Chief Health Officer's directions, particularly around self-isolation and mass gatherings.

"This is all about safety. About saving lives. About stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all, every single one of us, must do our bit. We are in this together," he said.

"It is inexcusable what happened at Rochedale last night and such blatant disregard for the lives of Queenslanders will not be tolerated.

"Largely Queenslanders have made significant adjustments to their lifestyle in order to comply with these health directives, to help protect their families, friends, neighbours and the broader community, and I thank them for that."

Police have hit dozens of people with COVID-19 fines at a car rally in Brisbane's south.

 

Originally published as 'Inexcusable': Drivers flee as dozens slapped with $1300 fines

