Indy's OP dream come true

OP 1: Indy Burt, who completed Year 12 at Bundaberg State High School, was excited to see he got his dream OP score of 1.

OP 1: Indy Burt, who completed Year 12 at Bundaberg State High School, was excited to see he got his dream OP score of 1. Brian Cassidy

AFTER months of waiting, Year 12 graduates were on Saturday finally able view their OP scores.

For one Bundaberg High graduate, the results could not have come soon enough.

Indy Burt spent the night before results were released tossing and turning, unable to sleep.

He knew that when the sun came up, it would bring with it his long-awaited OP result.

So when he decided on a whim to check if the results had been released early, he was shocked to see his dream score flash on to his phone screen.

An OP 1.

Indy said he couldn't contain his excitement.

After years of hard work and study it had all come down to this.

"I woke Mum and Dad up and I said I got an OP 1,” Indy said.

"They were really excited because I put so much effort into it ... it's exciting because I set my mind to doing it at the end of Year 11 that I was going to get an OP 1.

"I did everything I could to put myself in the best position but I was still nervous because there are a lot of factors that affect OP scores.”

Indy, who was awarded Dux of the school, said his passion for mathematics and enjoyment of his year 8 industrial technology and design class had led him to study a Bachelor of Engineering Civil Honours at Sunshine Coast University.

"I loved doing those big assignments and seeing it all come to fruition,” he said.

He said students starting Year 12 next year should have a goal in mind and not stop until they achieve it.

"Work really hard, go head down, bum up,” he said.

"And use your teachers, they're there to help you and I don't think I could have done it without them.

"I was lucky and had teachers who were awesome and supported me.”

Indy said he would celebrate the result with his parents Yvonne and Brett by going out for a family dinner, and hanging out with friends.