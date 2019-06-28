Industry heads are nuts about Bundaberg macadamias

PRIDE IN THEIR PRODUCT: Scott Allcott, John Vaughan and Josh Steinhardt at the macadamia workshop in Alloway.

THERE'S exciting times ahead for macadamias, with innovation paving a progressive future for the industry.

Awards were distributed for growing the best product yesterday, at the local orchard in Alloway.

Macadamia Farm Management director Scott Allcott said these events were crucial for industry professionals to move forward.

"The Australian Macadamia Society are here to present various awards for productivity and quality,” he said.

"Events like this are really important because it gives everyone an opportunity to share information, network and discuss the latest advancements in production.”

There are 8000ha planted in Bundaberg, with an additional 4000 to be planted and further growth of 2000 predicted over two years.

"Bundaberg is a really great place for macadamia farms because water is secure in this area, the ground is flat and the semi-coastal climate is perfect,” Mr Allcott said.

"There's a lot of innovation coming, like autonomous mower runs, which will mean more farming and less time driving machinery.”

Of the Australian production market, 59 per cent participates in the bench marker tallies.

Macadamia Farm Management and Hinkler Park were awarded with the highest saleable kernel, while the lowest reject title was given to Macadamia Farm Management and Macadamias Australia.