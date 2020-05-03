Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Business

Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone gladstone hospital healthcare workers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New COVID case in state as restrictions ease today

        New COVID case in state as restrictions ease today

        News Queensland Health is contacting persons on a Qantas flight after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

        Super brewery becomes future brewery with plans put on ice

        premium_icon Super brewery becomes future brewery with plans put on ice

        News The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ “Future Brewery” development will remain on paper for...

        No time like the present to show your appreciation

        premium_icon No time like the present to show your appreciation

        News ONLY the best things come in threes, which is why a trio of local businesses have...

        Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

        premium_icon Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

        News The South Kolan Hotel Motel publicans are raising a glass to the community for...