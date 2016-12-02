Indulge owner sells cafe

33°
2nd Dec 2016 10:45 AM

AMANDA Hinds has sold Bundaberg's iconic Indulge cafe. 

Ms Hinds has sold the cafe that raised the profile of the city's food scene over the past 13 years.

The award-winning business - People's Choice Award winner for the entire state for the past two year's Good Food Guide Awards - will continue on in the trusted hands of Amanda's sous chef, Mitchell White, who is the new owner.

Hungry? Check out Indulge's lunch menu:

Lunch At 11 am

  • Local beetroot on sourdough toast with goats cheese, Mundubbera pecan blonde pesto and fresh herbs 12
  • Extra Crispy fried silken tofu with local chilli prawn X.O. and fresh lime 14
  • Tu's local Taiwanese steamed tiger prawn and pork dumplings ( 7 ) with soy ginger sauce 15
  • Turkish bread with roasted pumpkin hummus with smoked chicken and cumin fried macadamias 15
  • Attard's roasted sweet potato, onion jam, rosemary, goat's cheese and mozzarella pizza with rocket and garlic yogurt 15
  • Grilled local black tiger prawn sandwich, lettuce tomato, avocado, remoulade sauce, fresh lime and fries 22
  • Slow cooked lamb shoulder, tomato relish, onions, vintage, aioli and mozzarella turkish toastie with fries 19
  • Fish Taco with local crispy fried snapper with lettuce, avocado, tomato, coleslaw and aioli 19
  • Miso cream fish stew with Burnett Heads spanner crab, scallops, Tu's tiger prawns and local Hussar finished with local X.O sauce, Bundy lime, shallots, shoots and fresh bread for mopping up 31
  • Southern Quesadilla … spiced andouille pork mince, beans, feta, sour cream, Avocado, lime, thin cut smokey bacon, Manchego and mozzarella cheese……half serve 14 / full serve 22
  • Tatsutage crispy fried Japanese chicken breast burger with Bundaginga new season pickled baby ginger, gomashio, yuzu and gochujang sauce, Asian slaw and fries 19
  • The Big Boi bacon double cheese Burger- 2 pure beef patties, smokey local bacon, gouda, American mustard, umami sauce, pickles, special sauce, lettuce, beetroot and tomato with thick cut chips 23
  • Bulgogi Beef Burger - grilled 250g Korean style beef spiked with gochujang Korean chilli, garlic, ginger and sesame on a brioche bun with onions, lettuce, tomato, our pickles, sesame/soy mayo and French fries 19
  • The Green - crunchy green lentil, green herb and brown rice fritter, beetroot relish, goats cheese, eggplant, roast capsicum, avocado, lettuce and aioli tortilla, with sweet potato chips and our hummus 22
  • Local smoked free range chicken, big green salad with beetroot, tomato, avocado, vintage cheddar and special sauce Turkish / tortilla 17…. as a salad 22
  • Coconut and lemongrass chicken breast fritters with a fresh crisp Thai salad and a coconut, lime,chilli and coriander dressing 25


Turkish toasties

  • The Stinky Pav…Bill's eggplant, onions, capsicum, tomatoes, basil pesto, Tallegio and mozz 14 … add leg ham 18
  • The Dutchie…smoked chicken, tomato, special sauce, double cream gouda and fresh avocado 17
  • B.L.T…..Rick's bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo 14
  • H.C.T…..Rick's Leg ham, tomato, Swiss, mozzarella 14

Sides

  • Green salad 7
  • Rehbein's hand cut chips / French fries / Brent Attard's sweet potato hand cut chips with aioli….Mini 4 / side 8
cafes indulge

Indulge owner sells cafe

