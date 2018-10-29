Passenger jet crashes into sea

A Lion Air passenger jet is missing. It’s not the first incident involving the airline in recent years, this plane carrying more than 100 passengers and crew overshot a runway on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Picture: AP

A Lion Air passenger jet is missing. It’s not the first incident involving the airline in recent years, this plane carrying more than 100 passengers and crew overshot a runway on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Picture: AP

A LION Air jet has crashed in Indonesia while flying from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang, according to the nation's rescue agency.

The plane - with a seating capacity of 210 - disappeared near Karawang in West Java province, said Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Agency. There are unconfirmed reports a tugboat crew in Karawang have reported seeing "debris of a plane" in the water, the Jakarta Post reports. Indonesia energy firm Pertamina official also report debris, including plane seats, have been seen near its offshore facility in Java Sea

Indonesia's Lion Air has confirmed it lost contact with a passenger airplane flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang. Indonesia transport ministry official says it was carrying 189 people - including two infants and crew.

CRASH SITE FOUND

Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) spokesperson, Yusuf Latif, told News Corporation the aircraft was believed to have crashed near Tanjung Karawang in the waters off West Java.

"It has crashed in the waters in West Java. Our team has been deployed," Mr Latif said.

The Lion Air plane lost contact with air traffic controllers at 6.33am. Flight JT-610 took off from the Jakarta airport at 6.20am local time and lost contact at 6.33am. The Boeing 737 was originally scheduled to arrive at Pangkal Pinang at 7.20am.

#JT610 The plane appears to have gone down somewhere in the red circle. We know from previous incidents out there that it is very hard to be certain of locations. pic.twitter.com/AepgJaRB9r — Mike Chillit (@MikeChillit) October 29, 2018

A shipping traffic officer in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, Suyadi, told The Jakarta Post that he has received a report from a tugboat, AS Jaya II, that the crew had seen a downed plane in Tanjung Bungin in Karawang, West Java.

"At 7:15am the tugboat reported it had approached the site and the crew saw the debris of a plane," Suyadi said.

As of 9am there was no report about passengers or the plane crew, he said.

Two other ships, a tanker and a cargo ship, near the location were approaching the site, he said, and a Basarnas rescue boat was also on the way.

'RAPID DESCENT'

The Flightradar website tracked the plane, showing it looping south on takeoff and then heading north before the flight path ended abruptly over the Java Sea, not far from the coast.

It says final telemetry from the aircraft indicates it was in a 'rapid descent'.

The plane involved was a Boeing Co 737 Max-8 model. The aircraft is believed to be just two months old, and a significantly updated version over older 737 models.

MANY FEARED DEAD

It wasn't initially clear how many passengers and crew were on board, though the aircraft reportedly has a passenger capacity of 210. Indonesian media citing unconformed sources as saying there were 188 on board.

Now Indonesia's rescue authorities have revealed there were 189 on the flight, including two infants.

The Australian Embassy in Jakarta is making urgent enquiries with local authorities to determine if any Australians were affected, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman told News Corp.

The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August of this year. It is powered by two CFM LEAP-1B engines. https://t.co/Jv0z8vytv3 #JT610 pic.twitter.com/yCkR2PbMUa — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018

DEADLY HISTORY

Just six months ago, a Lion Air plane skidded off the runway at Djalaluddin Airport in Gorontalo, Indonesia. None of the 174 passengers and seven crew members suffered injuries, with the incident destroying the plane's landing gear.

The last major accident in Indonesia was in December 2014 when AirAsia Indonesia's Airbus A320 aircraft crashed into the waters after taking off from Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board.

Indonesia relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but has a poor aviation safety record and has suffered several fatal crashes in recent years.

A 12-year-old boy was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed eight people in mountainous eastern Indonesia in August.

In August 2015, a commercial passenger aircraft operated by Indonesian carrier Trigana crashed in Papua due to bad weather, killing all 54 people on board