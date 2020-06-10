Menu
Indonesia has reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1241 new infections.
Indonesia has biggest rise in virus cases

10th Jun 2020 8:51 PM

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia has surpassed 34,000 as the country reported its biggest single-day rise for the second day in a row.

The number of cases rose by 1241, taking the national tally to 34,316, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry reported 1043 new infections the previous day.

Thirty-six additional deaths overnight brought the number of known fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1959.

Authorities have ramped up testing in recent days, meaning more cases are being detected.

Indonesia began gradually reopening the economy and public life at the weekend, allowing people to travel to work and perform group prayers after being largely confined to their homes for more than two months.

The country's largest budget carrier, Lion Air, resumed operations on Wednesday after the transport ministry relaxed restrictions to allow airlines to increase seating to 70 per cent of capacity, from a previous 50 per cent.

Originally published as Indonesia has biggest rise in virus cases

