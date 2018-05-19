Indigenous youth gather to fight drug and alcohol misuse

IWC team member Kirsty Hart was one of the role models who helped facilitiate the IWC Youth Forum in February 2018, which has led to the Action Planning session on May 23.

IWC team member Kirsty Hart was one of the role models who helped facilitiate the IWC Youth Forum in February 2018, which has led to the Action Planning session on May 23. Simon young Solana Photography

INDIGENOUS students from across Bundaberg's high schools are coming together on May 23 to help shape a Drug and Alcohol Prevention Strategy.

It is the fourth step in a journey started by community-controlled health and wellbeing organisation IWC more than 18 months ago.

"IWC is focused on empowering Indigenous, disadvantaged, vulnerable and at-risk people, and is working to break the cycle of disadvantage in our communities,” said Lee Hammond, who heads the IWC Alcohol & Other Drugs (AOD) program.

IWC's holistic model delivers whole-of-person care to more than 12,000 clients, both Indigenous and Indigenous. It is committed to Reconciliation in Action.

"The Youth Forum work by IWC to date has included Skills Development training, a Leadership Camp, the establishment of Boys' and Girls' Groups and ongoing work with an Intergenerational Group of Traditional Owners and Elders.

"The next step will be on May 23, when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from high schools right across our region will gather for an IWC Youth Action Planning Day to identify solutions to core issues. These are issues - lifestyle, drugs and alcohol, homelessness, poor relationships - that create formidable barriers to young people achieving the happy, healthy life they all want and deserve.”

Ms Hammond said the outcomes of the action planning would then be reviewed and presented back to key stakeholders including schools, government and agencies.

IWC is known for its proactive and grassroots-driven approach to solution seeking in the region. In 2016, it held the Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum which drew more than 80 delegates from 46 organisations.

"The outcome from that was action planning that has delivered a range of positive initiatives, including Ice training for frontline workers, and a network of supports both drug users and their families,” said Ms Hammond. "That action planning, driven by community for community, has been hugely successful.”

Ms Hammond said the region had been identified by government as extremely disadvantaged.

"Under the Government's own SEIFA (Socio-Economic Indexes for Areas) classification, 82.6% of the region's community is ranked as Very Disadvantaged or Disadvantaged,” said Ms Hammond. "Extreme situations like this require grassroots solutions that are delivered for the long term, not just as a BandAid. IWC is committed to delivering these solutions, and the area of substance misuse is an underpinning factor in many societal issues, from Domestic Violence to unemployment, crime to homelessness.”