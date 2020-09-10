Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Puppy’s heart-wrenching graveside vigil after deaths

        Premium Content Puppy’s heart-wrenching graveside vigil after deaths

        News This is the heart-wrenching moment a puppy refused to leave the grave of two older dogs who died agonising deaths. WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGES

        SPOOKY: Five of Bundaberg's most paranormal stories

        Premium Content SPOOKY: Five of Bundaberg's most paranormal stories

        Offbeat Do big cats roam the region? Was footage of a UFO over Bundy real?

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:02 PM
        WATCH: Man lurking in shed at night helps himself to tools

        Premium Content WATCH: Man lurking in shed at night helps himself to tools

        Crime Recognise this person? Police want to talk to him after a break and enter at a...

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites