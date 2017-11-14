Menu
Indigenous students and police to hit footy field

POLICE PROGRAM: Catch Me If You Can is on today at the Bundaberg PCYC.
Mikayla Haupt
by

USING principles of respect, education, community awareness and loyalty, the Bundaberg PCYC and local police have teamed up to create a youth and mentoring program combining sport and culture.

The Catch Me If You Can program involves a tri-series played between indigenous students from local state high schools and Bundaberg police officers.

The touch footy friendly will kick off at 9.30am today at the Bundaberg PCYC.

It will wrap up about 2.30pm.

According to the PCYC, the program provides an opportunity to engender a greater understanding of one another in a positive, safe and energetic environment with a health level of competition.

For more information, contact Marc Harbrow by phoning 0459 892 262 or emailing Marc.Harbrow@pcyc.org.au.

