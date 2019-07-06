Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kerry Blackman at Gidarjil.
Kerry Blackman at Gidarjil. Mike Knott BUN260918KERRY1
News

Indigenous leader calls for more recognition

Chris Burns
by
6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GIDARJIL Development Corporation's managing director says more needs to be done for Aboriginal people to have a political voice, despite the heritage of Indigenous Minister Ken Wyatt.

Kerry Blackman said Mr Wyatt had the same "old colonial mindset” by appointing non-indigenous Australians into positions of Aboriginal influence, such as National Indigenous Australians Agency chief executive Ray Griggs.

"Successive governments are responsible for our mess because we are not a part of the machinery of government, because we do not have a direct voice about the issues and policies that affect us,” Dr Blackman said.

Bundaberg celebrates NAIDOC Week, which starts tomorrow, with activities such as the Bundy Gala Ball, a luncheon to recognise elders, a march, and a flag-raising ceremony in Buss Park which Dr Blackman will speak at on Monday.

Dr Blackman said he woud talk about four key issues in his speech: reconciliation, recognising the truth, for indigenous people to have a voice, and a treaty.

He said reconciliation was about making sure the offender righted the wrongs made against the offended, which in this case was Aboriginal people.

"If that's so then recompense is also payable to the offended because of the offence or crime committed against the offended,” Dr Blackman said.

He said that non-Aboriginal people were not responsible for these wrongs, but the three levels of government were and should always be held to account for what happened in the past.

"When will they learn; stop doing things to us, stop doing things for us, and start doing things with us,” Dr Blackman said.

"Let us set our own agenda.”

He said one way to help do that was for a treaty to be legislated in the Federal Parliament.

"Just like the tax cuts passed on Thursday, a grand in the hand, it's that simple,” Dr Blackman said.

"We know a treaty is achievable.

"Treaty is based on true reconciliation, true respect, and true recognition.

"Only then can Australia be a reconciled nation, a fair and just society for all Australians, first and foremost for the first Australians, the first nation people of this timeless land.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg couple's fairytale still being written

    premium_icon Bundaberg couple's fairytale still being written

    News DONNA and Paul Saint are proof that some love stories are truly meant to be.

    • 6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Teen who ran red light to evade police fined almost $10K

    premium_icon Teen who ran red light to evade police fined almost $10K

    Crime Bundy teen drove repeatedly with no licence

    • 6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Court round-up: Drink driving, excuses and blunders

    premium_icon Court round-up: Drink driving, excuses and blunders

    Crime Check out what happened this week in Bundy's courthouse

    • 6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    UPDATE: One person dead after horror Childers crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: One person dead after horror Childers crash

    Breaking The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 6.30pm.