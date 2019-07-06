Indigenous leader calls for more recognition

GIDARJIL Development Corporation's managing director says more needs to be done for Aboriginal people to have a political voice, despite the heritage of Indigenous Minister Ken Wyatt.

Kerry Blackman said Mr Wyatt had the same "old colonial mindset” by appointing non-indigenous Australians into positions of Aboriginal influence, such as National Indigenous Australians Agency chief executive Ray Griggs.

"Successive governments are responsible for our mess because we are not a part of the machinery of government, because we do not have a direct voice about the issues and policies that affect us,” Dr Blackman said.

Bundaberg celebrates NAIDOC Week, which starts tomorrow, with activities such as the Bundy Gala Ball, a luncheon to recognise elders, a march, and a flag-raising ceremony in Buss Park which Dr Blackman will speak at on Monday.

Dr Blackman said he woud talk about four key issues in his speech: reconciliation, recognising the truth, for indigenous people to have a voice, and a treaty.

He said reconciliation was about making sure the offender righted the wrongs made against the offended, which in this case was Aboriginal people.

"If that's so then recompense is also payable to the offended because of the offence or crime committed against the offended,” Dr Blackman said.

He said that non-Aboriginal people were not responsible for these wrongs, but the three levels of government were and should always be held to account for what happened in the past.

"When will they learn; stop doing things to us, stop doing things for us, and start doing things with us,” Dr Blackman said.

"Let us set our own agenda.”

He said one way to help do that was for a treaty to be legislated in the Federal Parliament.

"Just like the tax cuts passed on Thursday, a grand in the hand, it's that simple,” Dr Blackman said.

"We know a treaty is achievable.

"Treaty is based on true reconciliation, true respect, and true recognition.

"Only then can Australia be a reconciled nation, a fair and just society for all Australians, first and foremost for the first Australians, the first nation people of this timeless land.”