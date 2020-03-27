Indigenous artwork on display

Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra chats to Tara Dennis from Better Homes and Gardens.

EYE capturing artwork was showcased on Better Homes and Gardens last week as Goreng Goreng artist, Rachael Sarra had her designs featured.

Interior design guru, Tara Dennis met up with Ms Sarra and they ventured out to Open House Collective in Brisbane where several of Sarra’s pieces are displayed.

The segment also highlighted Sarra’s work covering Brisbane City Council buses.

Ms Sarra said her artwork celebrates her role as an aboriginal woman navigating her role in a modern world and invites people in through the optimistic colours.

You can view the segment online at bhg.com.au/meet-contemporary-aboriginal-artist-rachael-sarra.