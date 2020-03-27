Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra chats to Tara Dennis from Better Homes and Gardens.
Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra chats to Tara Dennis from Better Homes and Gardens.
News

Indigenous artwork on display

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
27th Mar 2020 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EYE capturing artwork was showcased on Better Homes and Gardens last week as Goreng Goreng artist, Rachael Sarra had her designs featured.

Interior design guru, Tara Dennis met up with Ms Sarra and they ventured out to Open House Collective in Brisbane where several of Sarra’s pieces are displayed.

The segment also highlighted Sarra’s work covering Brisbane City Council buses.

Ms Sarra said her artwork celebrates her role as an aboriginal woman navigating her role in a modern world and invites people in through the optimistic colours.

You can view the segment online at bhg.com.au/meet-contemporary-aboriginal-artist-rachael-sarra.

artists better homes and gardens indigenous artist
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four more cases in Wide Bay as total hits 16

        premium_icon Four more cases in Wide Bay as total hits 16

        News THE Wide Bay has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state’s total surpasses 550 patients.

        • 27th Mar 2020 3:59 PM
        Customers offered COVID-19 support

        premium_icon Customers offered COVID-19 support

        News BUNDABERG’S Auswide Bank has established emergency assistance packages to assist...

        • 27th Mar 2020 3:44 PM
        UPDATE: Pitt says everyone must contribute to corona response

        premium_icon UPDATE: Pitt says everyone must contribute to corona...

        News MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt says axing rates for six months is the best thing...

        Man breaches DV order with violence

        premium_icon Man breaches DV order with violence

        News A man was released on parole after grabbing his former partner by the neck and...