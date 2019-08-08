WATCH: Indigenous artist unveils Bundy festival's new logo

BUNDABERG Regional Council has unveiled the Milbi Festival's new logo and a sneak peak at the branding we can expect to see filling the town's streets, in the lead up to November.

Artist Rachael Sarra created the logo and wanted the design to celebrate the Milbi Festival and convey Bundaberg's core values.

"The Milbi Festival celebrates the rebirth of the turtle season, as well as the place, culture and community of Bundaberg," she said at this morning's launch.

"(Creating the logo was) really exciting because I feel like I connect back to Bundaberg as a Goreng Goreng, Taribelang woman, so it's really special to create something on country and it's nice to represent culture."

Ms Sarra said each pattern of the design represented something different with key themes that were important to both the festival and the Bundaberg region.

"We will see the whole town come to life in November with the Milbi festival branding, it's quite a diverse set of branding and each part tells a different part of the story and it's designed to engage the community and to bring people together to celebrate place, culture and Bundaberg," Ms Sarra said.

CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY: Bundaberg Mayor, Jack Dempsey, artist, Rachael Sarra and Councillor, Judy Peters were excited to unveil the first look at the vibrant branding for the Milbi Festival in November. Rhylea Millar

"There's unity, community, celebration, rebirth and diversity and they are all in a contemporary space to create something really visually appealing and engage people within the community.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the exciting event brought the community together in many ways.

"The Milbi Festival is the greatest show in the world and is an occasion to celebrate the environment, our lovely turtles and also see the great community of Bundaberg," he said.

The festival's name coincides with this year's focus on indigenous languages and the word Milbi is a connection to the theme that celebrates the region's turtles and pays respect to the Taribelang, Bunda, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Bailai communities.

Milbi Festivals' gala opening is on November 15.