Indigenous artist showcases culture through artwork

ENCOURAGEMENT from friends and family helped convince an indigenous artist to show his artwork to the community.

Speaking at flag-raising ceremony for Naidoc Week, Kyle Sanderson said it was important for him to celebrate his culture.

“It’s very important to me, being an Indigenous Australian, being a part of the community and representing my culture,” Mr Sanderson said.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said indigenous culture was important and should not be ignored.

“It’s part of our life, it’s part of our community, always was, always will be,” he said.

Cr Williamson said the artwork portrayed their culture and journey in an art form that was now modernised to include young Indigenous people.

He said he wanted them to become engaged in their culture, community and future through art.

Mr Sanderson said he loved to create art and was his passion.

“Also being a young Indigenous artist I want to be a part of the community and install my art and show it off to the community,” he said.

“I just felt really interested because I love art, I love to get out there and like try to make a name for myself with my art, creating is what I do and a passion for me.”

He said the experience to set up an exhibition was fun and he learned a lot in the process.

“Ah yeah, it was very fun and interesting, learning how the display goes, putting up everything in the exhibition, I’ve done it before for school exhibition, but nothing like this before, so it was a very interesting experience,” Mr Sanderson said.



He said the inspiration for his artwork came from a harbour excursion which led to his art work Toxic Sea.

“Well, one of them was in response to a harbour excursion I did, like the first one you see is called Toxic Sea, it has a lot of dead fish and is in response to a lot of dead wildlife I saw,” he said.

“My subject matter was how toxicity in the environment can become compelling through art to make it interesting for people to look at, rather than appalling and off-putting.

Mr Sanderson said one of his aspirations was to continue his art work through clothing design and graphics.

He said he developed his own art style by studying others works.

“I became very interested in street artists like Basquiat, Banksy and stuff like that,” he said.

“I studied their work and through that, just my own experimentation, I developed my own style, my own contemporary aesthetic.”

