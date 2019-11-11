Indigenous artist inspires next generation

COLLABORATIVE ART: Artist Dylan Sarra stands beside his tree with projections over the top drawn by schoolchildren

COLLABORATIVE ART: Artist Dylan Sarra stands beside his tree with projections over the top drawn by schoolchildren

IN A creative partnership, Taribelang Artist Dylan Sarra educated 90 kindergarten children on trees and their environment which led to the creation of the exhibit Neighbourhood Tree.

Mr Sarra and public programs officer Rebecca Maclean partnered with The Creche and Kindergarten Association to complete workshops that changed children’s perspective on the world around them.

Mr Sarra said the workshop was an incredible way to engage the children.

“Part of the exercise is sitting down with kids and doing an indigenous workshop about natural material which was the cotton tree native up and down the coastline,” he said.

“Environmental issues are a really strong topic and the way you get a child to respond to the environment is to show them how it works.

“It’s important to revive some cultural practices and give kids a different perspective, they are the custodians of the feature.”

After the workshops, the children drew native animals from the stories they were told with charcoal.

Mr Sarra said he drew a large fig tree in the gallery space for the children and their charcoal drawings were then projected over the top in an animation.

“The fig tree I drew is a safe space and hang out for animals, so they also drew their safe place which started a conversation about community and values and those drawings will be displayed on the other walls”.

TRADELINES: The Burnett River painted by mud from the river connecting with different artwork by First Nations artists.

Ms Maclean said the response and interaction from the children was incredible.

“I got to go back and do the second visits and I loved that they remembered the Taribelang words and they had also gone out with their teachers to look at trees, had done tree drawings using charcoal and knew that charcoal is from the earth,” she said.

“They have worked alongside Dylan and not only do they get to see the artwork he created for them but they can go into the main gallery space and see his works and the other works from the larger exhibition as well.”

The larger exhibition being displayed alongside Neighbourhood Tree is Tradelines which is curated by Dylan Sarra and Dr Anita Holtsclaw and displays the Burnett River – painted by mud from the river – across the walls connecting with artwork by First Nations artists.

Neighbourhood Tree officially opens on November 14 and Tradelines opened on November 8, both are exhibits are free and are located at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.