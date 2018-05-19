Indigenous and non-Indigenous to come together in Bundy

RECONCILIATION: IWC is gearing up to celebrate National Reconciliation Week 2018, and clockwise from bottom left is Tracey Darby, Naomi Madden, Desmond Parsons, Nicole Tiger, Kale Johnson, Simone Fletcher, Byron Broome and Kiama Theuerkauf-Smith.

RECONCILIATION: IWC is gearing up to celebrate National Reconciliation Week 2018, and clockwise from bottom left is Tracey Darby, Naomi Madden, Desmond Parsons, Nicole Tiger, Kale Johnson, Simone Fletcher, Byron Broome and Kiama Theuerkauf-Smith. CONTRIBUTED

RECONCILIATION is an important part of our national identity and IWC are welcoming all Bundaberg residents to their celebrations this year.

Reconciliation Week, held 27 May - 3 June, marks our national efforts of inclusion and IWC Strategic Communications Manager Janette Young said it's a time to recognise how far Australia has come.

"I believe that people are well on the way to accepting that we're all one community,” Ms Young said.

"We have more that 12,000 clients, many of who are non-Indigenous, and we're finding people are really open to the concept of being one community.”

IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre stands on Taribelang country, and Byron Broome and Nicole Tiger of the Taribelang Culture Tours of Bundaberg will be providing free tours of the Aboriginal artefacts at IWC during Reconciliation Week.

"For IWC, Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for the community to explore the history of our area through the free activities we are offering at the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre,” Ms Young said.

"There will be art displays, education on what the Aboriginal symbols mean, and traditional bush tucker presented in contemporary ways with kangaroo meatballs and lemon myrtle cheesecake on offer.

"By understanding and respecting each other, we build reconciliation across our region.”

Reconciliation in Action is delivered by IWC every day and want all people within the community, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to join in celebrating this important event.