Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket carpark on Mill Lane, Nambour.
Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket carpark on Mill Lane, Nambour.
Indie fatal crash details will die with driver

Stuart Cumming
16th Nov 2018 10:04 AM
LAWYER Peter Boyce says details of a Coast crash which killed six-year-old girl Indie Armstrong will die with the driver, Miriam Grace Paton.

Mrs Paton died in hospital on Wednesday, age 86.

Mr Boyce, who is principal of Nambour firm Butler McDermott Lawyers, said he was a friend of Mrs Paton before he was engaged to defend her charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

"That's the end of it (criminal proceedings)," Mr Boyce said.

"It dies with her."

He said she would have faced jail time for June crash at a Nambour shopping centre "only if she got found guilty".

But he would not divulge which path his legal defence would have taken.

"I think it should die with her."

He said Mrs Paton was a lovely lady and acknowledged the tragic circumstances for Indie's family and his client.

"She (Mrs Paton) was just a very quiet, mind-your-own-business person."

    Local Partners