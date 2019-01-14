Menu
India's Ambati Rayudu retrieves the ball before bowling against Australia. Picture: AP
Cricket

Indian bowler reported over suspect action

14th Jan 2019 8:15 AM

India's Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action in the first one-day international against Australia, the International Cricket Council said Sunday.

The part-time spinner's action was flagged by match officials, citing concerns about its legality, after the match in Sydney.

"Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions," cricket's world governing body said in a statement.

The 33-year-old's action must be tested within 14 days, but he is allowed to bowl until the results are out.

Rayudu bowled just two overs, giving away 13 runs, in the ODI on Saturday, which India lost by 34 runs.

Adelaide will host the second ODI on Tuesday, and the final game of the series will be played in Melbourne on Friday.

Rayudu has scored 1,447 runs in 46 ODIs, while taking three wickets.

 

 

