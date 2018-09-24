Menu
Douglas Derick Eustace, 44, met Mary Freeman, 41, while on holidays and proposed to her within weeks so he could return from India to live in Australia. FILE IMAGE
Crime

‘I just killed my wife’: Man’s shocking confession

by Rick Goodman, AAP
24th Sep 2018 3:55 PM

AN INDIAN man has pleaded guilty to the stabbing murder of his new wife at her Melbourne home during an argument after Australia Day drinks.

Douglas Derick Eustace, 44, met Mary Freeman, 41, while on holidays and proposed to her within weeks so he could return from India to live in Australia.

But less than four months after the October wedding, Eustace fatally stabbed Ms Freeman at her Hallam home, shortly after midnight on January 27.

"Guilty," Eustace pleaded as he was arraigned on a single charge of murder in the Victorian Supreme Court today.

At an earlier court hearing, magistrate John Hardy granted AAP access to court documents, including witness accounts of the events surrounding the killing.

The documents show Eustace turned himself in at a Dandenong police station, lighting a cigarette as a group of people watched him arrive, asking how his night had been.

"The man said, 'Not good. I just killed my wife'," one witness said in a statement.

"He said, 'I was sick of her. I couldn't take it any more … I just slashed her'."

Another bystander said the man put out his cigarette and walked casually inside to speak with police, smirking.

"I was totally shocked by how the male was acting and talking," the witness said.

"It seemed like he was totally calm and happy about what he had done.

"He had a smirk on his face."

Eustace met Ms Freeman some four months earlier and they were married in October.

A friend of Ms Freeman said she looked "sad and anxious" on her wedding day and later revealed she was "fed up" with the relationship.

"She would say that she would only stay in it until (he) got his permanent visa," the friend told police.

"She was counting the days."

The stabbing took place after a lighthearted debate between Eustace and Ms Freeman evolved into an argument as they were drinking with friends on Australia Day.

"They were having a discussion about who is superior, the female or the male," one friend told police, noting the group was laughing at first.

But it escalated and the pair went into a bedroom before the friends heard loud screaming.

They rushed in to find Eustace covered in blood and holding a large knife, court documents allege.

Ms Freeman, with blood on her chest, was gasping and died despite her friends giving first aid and calling paramedics.

Eustace, who is in custody, will return to court for a pre-sentence hearing on December 12.

