Prithvi Shaw has gone to hospital for scans.
Cricket

‘Next Tendulkar’ suffers sickening injury

30th Nov 2018 10:58 AM

India's preparation for the Test series against Australia has gotten off to the worst possible start with 19-year-old batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw taken to hospital after a sickening ankle injury while taking a catch.

The youngster was fielding in the outfield as young Queensland batsman Max Bryant took on Ravi Ashwin in his first over.

Shaw looked safe under the catch but disaster struck as Shaw heavily rolled over on his ankle.

India's Prithvi Shaw rolls his ankle taking a catch.
He was then chaired out of the SCG by Indian officials and reports are he has been taken straight to hospital for scans.

He was expected to open the batting for India in the first test next Thursday against Australia at Adelaide but that now looks in doubt.

"The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment," the BCCI tweeted. "He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans."

Social media was quick to react in sympathy with the youngster.

Shaw had already given the topscored with 66 in India's innings against the Cricket Australia XI on Thursday.

The young superstar has been grabbing headlines for years already and has been saddled with the tag of being the "next Sachin Tendulkar".

As a 14-year-old, he hit 546 off just 330 balls for his school and has been watched with anticipation since.

Shaw scored his maiden Test century - off just 99 balls - on debut last month and scored 237 runs overall in the two test matches that he played against the West Indies.

- with AAP

