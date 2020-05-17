India open to Adelaide hosting Test series

VIRAT Kohli and his team will be open to playing the entire Test series against Australia in a 'bio-secure' Adelaide Oval, according to a top Indian Cricket Board official.

India are scheduled to play four Tests and three one-day internationals in December and January on a tour reportedly worth $300 million in broadcast revenue for Cricket Australia (CA).

Australia vice-captain Travis Head last week backed the idea of playing the entire Test series behind closed doors at Adelaide Oval, where an on-site hotel is under construction, to ensure it goes ahead amid restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The boys would be very keen to go back to the field," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal said in an interview with Reuters.

"If the situation allows only one venue for all the matches, so be it. Maybe when lockdown is lifted, it would be the new normal that everyone has to follow.

"There's talk of matches without spectators. Nobody would like that, but if it comes to that and there's no other way, one may have to do that."

"It's still six-seven months down the line. We'll take the right call in the best interest of the safety and health of our boys."

Kohli has fond memories of Adelaide Oval, so it comes as no surprise that he and his teammates would consider the City of Churches hosting the summer Test series.

India’s victory in Adelaide ended a decade-long drought of Test wins on Australian soil for the visitors.

Kohli led India to a gripping 31-run victory in 2018 to secure their first victory on Australian soil in more than a decade.

BCCI had to postpone this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the pandemic and the world's richest cricket board is staring at a potential $US530 million loss if it fails to find another window for the lucrative competition. Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates have offered to stage the Twenty20 competition but BCCI is not keen on shifting it.

The pandemic has also jeopardised the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, which is set to begin in October.

Dhumal suggested that the BCCI would consider slotting IPL in the October- November window if the global tournament cannot go ahead.

"If IPL has to happen, there has to be a clear-cut window of 30-40 days," he said.

"If T20 World Cup does not happen, and there's a window available, then it would be worked out, subject to restrictions of course."