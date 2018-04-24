India play hardball over pink-ball Test

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide has become a mainstay of the home summer.

A PRE-CHRISTMAS pink-ball Test in Adelaide looks unlikely this summer with Indian players and officials baulking at the idea of a day-night clash.

The match has become a mainstay of the home season in the past three years with successful clashes against New Zealand, South Africa and then England at the Adelaide Oval.

The full schedule for the 2018/19 season has not been locked in by Cricket Australia and discussions with Indian counterparts, the BCCI, haven't reached a conclusion about the pink-ball game.

But reports emerged out of India that the BCCI had "no interest" in a day-night Test against Australia as part of the four-match series.

The Times of India reported that "sources" said the BCCI had "put its foot down" about the prospect of a pink ball game. India is yet to play a day-night Test at home or away.

"The BBCI doesn't see any point in pursuing with the idea of a day-night Test at all," the sources told the paper.

A CA spokesman said the discussions about all aspects of next summer's schedule were continuing, but nothing had been locked in.

James Sutherland to determined to keep the fixture.

"We are currently finalising the detail of these tours with respective member boards," the spokesman said.

"Scheduling of any sport has it's complexities, with a number of parties that need to be consulted throughout the process.

"As soon as we have the 2018-19 home international schedule finalised, we will look to make an announcement on this."

The Test series against India is already likely to start later than the five-Test Ashes series last summer, with three Tests against Sri Lanka also to be played in January.

There has been speculation all three of those matches could be pink-ball Tests, although that seems unlikely as it would mean a massive interruption to the expanded Big Bash schedule.