Education

Independent school teachers set to strike

by Domanii Cameron
29th Aug 2018 1:03 PM

TEACHERS and staff at two independent schools in Brisbane and Hervey Bay will strike during classes tomorrow over cuts to working conditions.

Queensland Baptists' outreach school Carinity Education Southside in Sunnybank and Carinity Education Glendyne will stop work for four hours - making it the third time staff have taken strike action.

Independent Education Union organiser Richard Pascoe said staff would not be available for work from 12.15pm - including during scheduled classes.

Mr Pascoe said it comes after 12 months of failure by the employer to listen to key concerns over its plan to cut community standard working conditions.

"These employees have now voted twice against the employer's plan to cut conditions - the last vote being rejected by over 75 per cent of staff who voted," he said.

"An employee offer to take this dispute to the Fair Work Commission in order to resolve the situation was also outrightly rejected by employer representatives at a recent meeting."

The cuts include stripping superannuation provisions, long service leave and redundancy provisions.

Mr Pascoe said while striking was a last resort, Australia's current broken industrial laws had left them no other choice.

The Queensland Baptist Church has been contacted for comment.

