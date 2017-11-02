Independent Bundy candidate is for the kids

THERE is a new face in the race for the state seat of Bundaberg, 63-year-old former teacher Alan Corbett has nominated as an independent.

Mr Corbett grew up in Sydney and went to Macquarie University to train as a teacher.

He taught in country New South Wales and then travelled overseas, completed a post graduate diploma in teaching English as a foreign language and taught in Libya.

After his return he taught English as a second language in the western suburbs before becoming a school counsellor then lecturerat the Australian Catholic University in Sydney from 1987-1995.

In 1995, he was elected to the Legislative Council of the NSW Parliament for an eight-year term.

When his wife became ill he moved to Queensland where he cared for her until her death in January this year.

Mr Corbett has been a long-time advocate for the welfare and safety of children.

"I want Bundaberg to become recognised as the most child friendly community in Queensland, " Mr Corbett said.

"Research has shown over and over again, that it is imperative that we protect our children from trauma and toxic stress, abuse and neglect, in order that they have the best chance of a healthy and happy future.

"During this election period, no other candidate or party will have as their focus the safety, health and welfare of children, especially in the early years of their life.

"Of course, the bread and butter issues - schools, roads, hospitals, jobs etc are very important to people in this electorate and any deficiency in these important areas will need to be addressed as best I can and in a spirit of co-operation with relevant local and state members.

"However, any decision I make will, where relevant, be in the best interests of children.

"I will use the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child as the basis for my decision making.

"I will continue to address the scourge of domestic violence (including the provision of more refuges for victims of both sexes, their children and pets) and encourage the uptake of renewables and associated energy storage systems.

"More broadly, I will continue to advocate for a ban on the physical punishment of children in non-government schools (which is still legal in Qld) and encourage policies that will reduce the huge recidivism rate in our so called 'correctional centres' thus saving the taxpayer millions of dollars.

"I am also against any new coal mines in Queensland but supportive of the introduction of voluntary euthanasia in Queensland.

"I believe in climate change and the importance of empirical evidence guiding decision making.

"I will be tenacious in my advocacy for people who have a justified complaint or concern about a wrong that has been done to them or their family by any level of government or government owned entity.

"My chances of success will ultimately depend on my primary vote and the allocation of preferences from other independents and political parties. The fact that Bundaberg is a marginal seat and the compulsory preferential system will certainly help me.”