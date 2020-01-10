Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A British Airways employee has shown some serious sass in a Twitter reply.
A British Airways employee has shown some serious sass in a Twitter reply.
News

‘Incredibly rude’: Airline’s sassy tweet

by Vanessa Brown
10th Jan 2020 10:56 AM

A social media employee with British Airways has been praised for her witty response to a customer who tried to shame the airline for delaying her flight because of a failed passport signature.

A customer took to Twitter to publicly complain to British Airways about being refused entry onto a plane because her passport wasn't signed.

"FFS @britishairways flight is 25 mins late because the first officer was stuck in traffic to the airport," the disgruntled passenger wrote.

The tweet from British Airways has now been removed.
The tweet from British Airways has now been removed.

"Despite that, gate staff refused to let me on the flight because my passport wasn't signed. So instead we held up the queue for another 5 minutes while I practised my signature."

The passenger went on to explain that she hadn't realised a certain page required a signature but didn't understand why the already delayed line had to wait even longer for her to sign.

But instead of an apology, the airline responded with the following choice words.

Some have slammed the airline for the response.
Some have slammed the airline for the response.

"There are times when we have to accept responsibility for our own actions," the tweet read.

"If you'd signed your passport when you received it, this wouldn't have become an issue. Angela."

The airline worker's sassy response received a mix of celebration and criticism - with some applauding "Angela" for her shade, while others viewed the response as the "rudest customer service" they'd ever witnessed.

"Angela @British_Airways deserves a raise," one person wrote.

"Well, that told you!" another added. "As a cabin crew member myself, I love that Angela is standing up for her crew!"

Others, however, saw the tweet as a lack of respect and poor handling of a complaint.

"Wow. That's an awful apology," one said of Angela's tweet.

"Goodness. This is about the rudest customer service response I have ever seen. Awful!" another added.

British Airways has since removed the tweet.

british airways editors picks social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

        premium_icon May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council’s senior revenue recovery officer aims to fill the vacancy left by Cr Judy Peters.

        Concerns raised about ‘disgusting’ water at Queens Park

        premium_icon Concerns raised about ‘disgusting’ water at Queens Park

        News Burnett River Clean’s Glenn Rumsey has raised concerns about the water quality at...

        End of an era: Bundy’s Sgt Applebee set to retire

        premium_icon End of an era: Bundy’s Sgt Applebee set to retire

        News After 43 years of service Sergeant William “Bill” Applebee will don his police...

        Man claims being paid with meth led to offences

        premium_icon Man claims being paid with meth led to offences

        Crime A man has claimed he was paid for property he was selling with meth which led to...