Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Water Spout seen from Maroubra, NSW
Weather

‘Incredible’: Twister spotted in Sydney

by Anton Nilsson
7th Apr 2021 5:45 AM

A Sydney woman could hardly believe her eyes when she spotted a spinning column moving across the sea.

Kasia Kapusta, 43, spotted the so-called waterspout off the coast at Maroubra Beach on Tuesday morning.

"It looked incredible," she said.

"I've been living in Maroubra for five years and I've never seen anything like it."

Waterspouts are a form of wind vortexes that form over water, scooping up the liquid and dragging it towards the sky.

A waterspout formed off Maroubra Beach on Tuesday. Picture by Kasia Kapusta via NCA NewsWire.
A waterspout formed off Maroubra Beach on Tuesday. Picture by Kasia Kapusta via NCA NewsWire.

The one Ms Kapusta saw formed around 10.40am as dark and heavy rain clouds were rolling in towards the beach.

"It's a bit like a straw sucking up the water," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman explained.

He said one of his colleagues had spotted the same waterspout from nearby Coogee Beach and sent pictures to the Bureau.

Kasia Kapusta, 43, spotted the waterspout at Maroubra Beach.
Kasia Kapusta, 43, spotted the waterspout at Maroubra Beach.

Waterspouts aren't too uncommon, and work in a similar way to "dust devils" or "willy-willys" - spinning sand columns seen in inland Australia.

Both kinds are less intense, and much less dangerous than tornadoes.

"You get increased wind speed so that could cause some concern, but generally they're not too dangerous," the BOM spokesman said.

Ms Kapusta said she wished she could have seen from a closer distance.

"It looked so picturesque and magical, like a miracle," she said.

Originally published as 'Incredible': Twister spotted in Sydney

More Stories

sydney waterspout weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘PRETTY NICE’: Wet weather to clear for a sunny week

        Premium Content ‘PRETTY NICE’: Wet weather to clear for a sunny week

        News It wasn’t as wet as expected over the Easter weekend, but some areas in the region received more than 50mm.

        • 7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        BOOT OR HOOT: Bundy has say on new scooter initiative

        Premium Content BOOT OR HOOT: Bundy has say on new scooter initiative

        News It’s been just short of a week since they arrived in Bundy and now locals have had...

        • 7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Nominations for local hero awards to close soon

        Premium Content Nominations for local hero awards to close soon

        News Find out how you can nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to help our...

        • 7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community