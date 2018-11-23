Menu
Incredible trailer for live-action Lion King

by Nick Bond
23rd Nov 2018 11:37 AM

 

DISNEY has dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live action remake of The Lion King - and fans of the original are embracing it with open arms.

Based on the 90-second teaser, the remake looks to be a visually stunning, very faithful retelling of the classic 1994 film.

 

 

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Beyonce, Donald Glover and John Oliver are among the stars lending their voices to the project, which uses cutting-edge CGI to retell the story of lion prince Simba's ascent to the throne after the death of his father, Mufasa.

Fans are loving it so far:

 

The film is one of a slew of live-action remakes of classic Disney films, with The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast already released and Aladdin and Mulan still to come.

The Lion King is set for release on July 19, 2019.

