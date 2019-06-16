Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meaghan Kotzur took this photo of a Carpet snake putting the squeeze on an unlucky bird at The Palms.
Meaghan Kotzur took this photo of a Carpet snake putting the squeeze on an unlucky bird at The Palms. Meaghan Kotzur
News

Incredible photo: Snake finds meal at Gympie region house

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S nature at its brilliant best, but this time it came at the expense of one particularly unfortunate bird.

Whether it's a magpie or a currawong, the bird found itself an unwilling participant in a carpet snake's mealtime at a property in The Palms earlier this week.

Photographer and resident Meaghan Kotzur snapped the photo, showing the snake hanging down from the roof, wrapping itself around and applying the tightest of constrictions on the hapless bird.

What happened after the photo remains unclear, but it's likely the snake enjoyed its meal and took some time to digest it before moving along.

Do you have any crazy animal photos or videos taken in the Gympie region? Email them through to joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

carpet snake gympie community gympie news gympie region snake eats bird the palms
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    premium_icon Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    Community THE missing five month old Beagle puppy schedule to perform in a local theatre production has been found.

    Crash in Meadowvale

    premium_icon Crash in Meadowvale

    Breaking Two vehicles collide in Meadowvale

    Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    premium_icon Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    Council News Anglicare aged care facility requests material change of use

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    News This is the moment a huge great white spark popped up