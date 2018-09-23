Menu
Shark attack victim Justine Barwick. Picture: Supplied
Incredible moment for shark attack victim

by Kate Kyriacou
23rd Sep 2018 4:23 PM
SHARK attack victim Justine Barwick is smiling and starting to communicate after a marathon 18-hour surgery to save her leg.

A statement released on behalf of the Tasmanian mum's family said she was awake and her condition was continuing to improve.

Justine is expected to remain in the intensive care unit of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for a few more days before being moved onto a ward.

"This morning Justine is conscious and no longer being ventilated," her husband Craig said in a statement.

"She is communicating using thumbs up, nodding and best of all smiling!"

Craig said his wife was very tired after "challenging" surgery.

"We are very impressed with Queensland Health Service and the wonderful staff at the Royal

Hannah Papps remains in a critical but stable condition after she was also attacked by a shark.
Brisbane and Women's Hospital, in particular, the surgical team and intensive care unit," he said.

Justine's daughter Sarah would travel from Hobart when her mother's condition improved, the statement said.

"Kate and I are relieved to hear the improvement in Mum's condition and I am looking forward to seeing her," Sarah said.

The second shark attack victim, Hannah Papps, remains in a critical but stable condition.

