Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire at Mount Larcom Ambrose area.
Fire at Mount Larcom Ambrose area. Allan Reinikka ROK291118afiremtl
Weather

Incredible images of CQ fire zones from the air

Michelle Gately
Allan Reinikka
by and
29th Nov 2018 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVING grown up in Rockhampton, I expected to cover a few floods during my time at The Morning Bulletin.

Along the way, a few cyclones have also been thrown our way and summer bushfires are always expected.

But, like many people, this week has been beyond anything I've seen in Rockhampton.

There's been a building sense of foreboding as the temperatures have risen, building to an almost apocalyptic sense of dread on Wednesday.

By the time I came back from my lunch break, we were facing a disaster of potentially catastrophic proportions.

I'm sure I echo the sentiments of everyone when I say how grateful I am for everyone in the emergency services who faces these dangers head on for us and may be the only reason we avoided such a tragic outcome.

It was a surreal experience to be reporting on fires, the scale of which I had before only ever witnessed in news coverage of far away places.

However, the most shocking scenes we saw as we flew over the fire zones were those homes which came so close to the flames.

Take a look at our view from the sky, shot by Allan Reinikka.

KABRA AND STANWELL

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

THE CAVES

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

MOUNT LARCOM AND AMBROSE

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

cq fires editors picks qld bushfires qldfires tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Emotional scenes as good news is delivered amid fire chaos

    Emotional scenes as good news is delivered amid fire chaos

    News THERE was a resounding round of applause as emergency services delivered the news those impacted by the Deepwater bushfires.

    Heli-attackers, water bombers roar out of 1770 airstrip

    premium_icon Heli-attackers, water bombers roar out of 1770 airstrip

    News 6 bombing aircraft and two air attack air craft attack fires

    UPDATE: Eureka fire extinguished

    UPDATE: Eureka fire extinguished

    Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the blazes

    Local Partners