The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called after a man was pulled out of the river at Brunswick Heads.
News

Bystanders' incredible effort to save man pulled from river

3rd May 2019 6:09 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM

MEMBERS of the public have worked to save the life of a man who was pulled unconscious from the river at Brunswick Heads yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said the service was tasked on a primary mission to Brunswick Heads late in the afternoon yesterday, after a man was pulled out of the water.

He was unconscious.

Members of the public performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and continued treatment.

"The man regained consciousness prior to the helicopter arriving on scene," the rescue chopper spokesman said.

"He was assessed by the helicopter medical team and transported by road ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital."

The patient's current condition is unknown at this time.

Lismore Northern Star

