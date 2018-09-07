This Gladstone catering business is changing lives with food

TASTY: Shannon Nott, Charm Mullemeister, lead supervisor Colette Giha Carella and supervisor Michele Andrews from Incredible Edibles prepare morning tea for seniors at Port Curtis Day Respite.

TASTY: Shannon Nott, Charm Mullemeister, lead supervisor Colette Giha Carella and supervisor Michele Andrews from Incredible Edibles prepare morning tea for seniors at Port Curtis Day Respite. Mike Richards GLA070918FOOD

THE team at Incredible Edibles are changing the perception - and the taste buds - of businesses and organisations around the Gladstone region.

Incredible Edibles is a "Social Enterprise" of Gladstone Community Linking Agency who cook and cater for external customers and events ranging from corporate board meetings and community morning teas to formal weddings and race days.

They also perform Ground Control, a yard maintenance business, both of which offer full paid employment to people with a disability.

One of its regular clients is Gladstone Regional Council with the team supplying an array of delicious toasted sandwiches, cakes, slices and other treats during fortnightly council meetings.

They've also catered for QAL, GCLA meetings and the Callaghan Park racecourse in Rockhampton.

However, in a fortunate twist of fate, after a more than a year of hard work, the team managed to land a catering contract this week with Port Curtis Day Respite where they make morning teas and lunches for guests of the GCLA.

The timing proved perfect with Disability Action Week, held from September 9-15, only a matter of days away.

GCLA project manager Lorna McGinnis said the Incredible Edibles team have been building up its base for the past year and are always on the hunt for more customers.

"Now they've got some really nice things happening and this is the first full-on and consistent job they've got," Ms McGinnis said.

"As people start to progress to a level where they can safely be involved in commercial catering we start feeding them into business.

"We make sure we don't set anybody up to fail. We make sure their confidence and capacity is suited before we position them somewhere."

Charm Mullemeister, 31, is one of GCLA's disabled workers realising a dream that never seemed possible after she was involved in a car accident at age 18.

"I did work experience and chef apprenticeships when I was at school," she said.

"I turned 18 on December 30 when I had my car accident and I got out of hospital two weeks before my 21st birthday.

"It damage the frontal lobe of my brain so essentially wiped my memory."

Charm's setback, which also included damage to her hearing and vision, made her stronger and more determined to eventually secure a job in a commercial kitchen.

"The problem with being disabled is a lot of jobs are in industry and they don't want to take you on... They see the application form and read 'disabled'.

"But working in retail or the kitchen is perfect for me."