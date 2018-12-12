Incredible creations from TAFE fashion students

Anna Jaques moved from Sydney to the Northern Rivers last year specifically to study at TAFE NSW Wollongbar, completing her Certificate III in Fashion first and now her Diploma of Live Production and Technical Services (Costume for Performance). As part of the latter course, she undertook work placement over two weeks at three well-known performance companies: NIDA, Opera Australia and Sydney Conservatorium.

SHE has studied the fine detail of Opera Australia costumes and completed in-depth research about fashion in Japan, and now Anna Jaques is bringing her love of fashion to life.

Inspired by Lady Gaga's brave and unique outfits, as well as her background in performing arts, Ms Jaques decided to make the move from Sydney to the Northern Rivers last year specifically to study at Wollongbar TAFE.

She completed her Certificate III in Fashion first and followed this up with a Diploma of Live Production and Technical Services (Costume for Performance).

As part of the latter course, she undertook work placement at three well-known performance companies- NIDA, Opera Australia and the Sydney Conservatorium.

Ms Jaques is a talented dance teacher and choreographer with a passion for the performing arts.

"I am a performing artist as well so I loved being at NIDA and the conservatorium particularly as I loved being at the performance, dressing them backstage and watching their shows and kind of picking apart their costumes while they are on stage and going 'we need to fix that' (while) sitting with the costume supervisor," she said.

"It was really exciting for me not just as a sewer, and design but as a performing artist."

She currently makes costumes for Ballina Players theatre company and is weighing up her options on her next career move.

Today, along with other local TAFE graduates, she will showcase her designs at the end of year Diploma of Live Production and Technical Services (Costume for Performance) works at an exhibition at the Wollongbar campus.

It will run from 3-5pm at TAFE NSW Wollongbar, 61 Sneaths Road Wollongbar (Student Central, B Block).

The event is a celebration of students completing the one-year diploma, which has equipped them with the skills and practical experience they need to secure employment in the creative, fashion and media industries.

TAFE NSW fashion and costume teacher Nicola Harrington is delighted by the talent exhibited.

"The costumier talent excellence of these TAFE NSW diploma students really shines through the work on display. Their final concepts and designs - the costume realisations - are a true celebration of their commitment and focus throughout the course," she said.

"It's been a challenging push towards the big day just as it is in the real world of theatre and film.

"Our students have gone above and beyond, and I'm sure anyone who attends will be impressed by the fruition of their efforts. The showcase really highlights their abilities to potential employers."