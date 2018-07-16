Incredible comeback for footy club that almost folded

BREAK THROUGH: Miriam Vale's Raymond Kaestner is wrapped up by Avondale Tigers players in South Kolan on Sunday.

LEAGUE: The incredible comeback was complete for Miriam Vale on Sunday.

The Magpies claimed its first minor premiership in six years after in the Northern Districts Rugby League after beating Avondale 42-34 in South Kolan.

The side moved four games clear of the Tigers in second after fighting back from a six-point deficit at half time to win its ninth game of the season.

Magpies players Ricky Noy and Jack Gower each scored a hat-trick in the high scoring contest.

But the win doesn't tell all of the story.

The club almost folded at the start of the year with a lack of players and didn't actually play as Miriam Vale last year after joining forces with Agnes Water to become the Northern Force.

They finished last in the 2016 competition.

"We've struggled since the start, we were going to fold then we got enough players to play,” Magpies coach Mitch Brennan said.

"Three weeks ago we hit the wall again with players but seemed to be able to turn it around to get through.

"We're pretty stoked.”

Brennan said the side just slowed the game down in the second half to get on top of Avondale.

They also only had 14 players play with 12 finishing the game.

The coach admitted player numbers would be a problem heading into the finals but the side wasn't finished winning trophies.

"That's the minor premiership for us, now the focus is on the big prize,” he said.

"We'll continue the way we've been playing, we haven't got the numbers to rest players.”

"Now we can't sign anyone else up so we are left with what we've got.”

The Magpies face Agnes Water this Sunday with at least four players out this week after the Marlins lost to South Kolan 48-30 in the other game.

The Sharks face Avondale as the Tigers host this week.