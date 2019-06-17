Incredible breakthrough for injured teen

THERE'S been an incredible breakthrough in the case of the Gold Coast teenager who has been fighting for life after an alleged horror hit and run earlier this month.

Preston suffered critical head injuries when struck by a car in Bermuda St at Burleigh Waters while crossing the road with friends, just before 10pm on June 6.

Police have alleged the male driver did not stop to provide assistance.

Officers spoke to a 44-year-old man in the days following the incident. No charges had been laid.

Preston's father Gavin Potter last night revealed his son had made a major breakthrough.

"Today our son opened his eyes and looked at us both," he wrote on social media site Facebook last night.

Supporters have welcomed the news, with more than 140 comments and 14 shares.

Preston Potter. Picture: Facebook.

It comes after some of rugby league's biggest stars paid tribute to the young player.

Melbourne Storm captain and State of Origin Maroons legend Cameron Smith appeared in a video wishing Preston well.

"We have heard about your unfortunate incident here at the club," he said.

"Mate we are all behind you and wishing the very best in your recovery, you have some great people looking after you mate so keep your spirits up, keep your chin up and hopefully it will all go well. Good on you mate."

Fellow Melbourne Storm player Cameron Munster told Preston via a video that he was hoping for a fast recovery.

"Hi Preston, Cameron Munster here from the Melbourne Storm. Heard the tragic news about the hit and run," he said.

"Sorry to hear that. Condolences to you and your family and a speedy recovery in hospital.

"Hope you're doing well mate. All the storm members and family are behind you. Hope you are doing well. Thinking of you."

The Go Fund Me page set up for Preston's medical and recovery costs has raised more than $11,400.

To donate, www.gofundme.com/PrestonPotter