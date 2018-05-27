Menu
Charlie Webster and Tony McDuff with the blankets collected by the bikies. Mike Knott BUN250518BLANKETS1
'Incredible act' to help all homeless this winter

Tahlia Stehbens
27th May 2018 5:00 AM
MORE than 110 motorbike riders showed their support last weekend at the Bundaberg CrossRoads Biker Church blanket ride that received hundreds of warm goodies and raised $2000.

CrossRoads member Peter Woodman said the event well exceeded his expectations and he couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome.

"I was just absolutely blown away at the generosity of all who donated and the amount of bikes that turned up. I just couldn't believe so many people were willing to help," Mr Woodman said.

"The money raised will go to Dorcas Soup Kitchen and the Anglican Church to fit a shower and toilet facility for the homeless."

The blankets, which were the main feature of the fundraiser, will be divided among the numerous churches after so many were received.

"The plan initially was that we would donate all blankets to the Anglican Church, but we then learnt that the Salvation Army had run out of blankets and now we've got so many we're just sharing them around to as many as possible," he said.

Captain Chris Millard from the Salvation Army said the generous donation was an incredible act of agencies working together to help the community.

"We will be able to give to people who no longer have anything," Captain Millard said.

"There are a lot of seasonal workers who get stuck here with no warm clothes, so it's not just the locals."

