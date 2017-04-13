The roads our police will be watching closely this Easter

PEOPLE celebrating the Easter long weekend are urged make the last weekend of the school holidays memorable for the right reasons.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Pat Swindells said this year presented a different challenge for police, with Easter falling at the end of the school holiday break.

"We want to ensure everyone has a happy and safe Easter and not one tarnished by road trauma," he said.

"There will be an increased police presence on the Bruce Hwy, Goodwood Rd, Rosedale Rd and major road networks around our policing divisions, with officers maintaining high visibility in order to discourage the contributing factors to serious and fatal traffic crashes.

"The Fatal Five - drink driving and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not wearing a seat belt and speeding - are the most common killers on Queensland roads and we urge everyone to think about these factors before heading out on the roads."

During the five-day Easter break last year, more than 17,000 drivers were detected speeding and more than 350 people charged with driving offences.

"Last year, Bundaberg Patrol Group did not record a single road fatality across the Easter long weekend and we are hoping to maintain that same outcome this Easter," Insp Swindells said.

"Whether you are going on a road trip to visit family or staying here in Bundaberg Patrol Group, expect to see police enforcing the Fatal Five as we try to create a safer environment for every road user."

Those travelling north or south are also reminded that a number of Queensland roads remain damaged in the the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey urged drivers to be extra vigilant and check QLDTraffic before getting behind the wheel.