Increase in dog attacks drives new safety program

ENERGEX workers and meter readers will no longer enter yards where dogs are not securely restrained as part of new safety measures being introduced next week.

Statewide Energex and Ergon staff suffered 71 injuries from dog bites and nearly 200 other incidents and close calls between July 2017 and October 2018.

"The safety of our employees has to come first and that means if there's an unrestrained dog on a property - we won't go in to do work of any kind," customer and market operations acting group manager Rob Mitchell said.

"We'll talk to customers about what options are available and if no one is home, we will leave information to help them do a self-read.

"In some cases where there is a dangerous dog or known access issue, a remote read meter will be installed."

The new Safe Entry measures will begin on January 14 and will apply to all properties regardless of whether they are in an urban or rural setting.

"Energex will work with our customers and communities to make the new safety measures work so we have a good outcome for our people and our customers," Mr Mitchell said.

More information about the policy and the tools available to assist customers are available on the Energex website.