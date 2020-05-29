Menu
Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston explains the updated fees and charges. Picture: Mike Knott.
News

Increase for council charges

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s service fees will generally increase by 2.5 per cent in the new financial year.

The fees the council provides are numerous and include animal registration, planning and development, waste management, and outdoor dining fees for restaurants.

CEO Stephen Johnston acknowledged the average increase was “slightly above” the consumer price index, but said the COVID-19 stimulus package introduced by the mayor in March should be considered.

“Those measures give people a little bit more breathing room, that’s a direct cost the council’s going to incur,” he said.

The council’s organisational services spokesman Steve Cooper said increases are consistent each year, and that the council was not allowed to make a profit from services.

“The only difference with us to some other councils is we deliver a greater network of services because we have lots of variations in our services.

“Not all councils do their own waste for example.”

